C-Reactive protein test gets go-ahead for professional use across Europe

Swiss medtech company Bloom Diagnostics has announced the launch of the Bloom Inflammation Test, which is designed to measure and detect the C-Reactive Protein (CRP) in the bloodstream.

Elevated CRP can be caused by a range of different medical conditions including asthma, arthritis, COPD, diabetes, Crohn's disease and pneumonia.

The test is designed to be used by professional clinicians, allowing doctors and pharmacists to rapidly measure and quantify inflammation in anyone aged 18 and above. It provides five different classifications depending on the CRP levels contained in the sample tested – ranging from normal all to a high-grade inflammation.

It also enables healthcare professionals to test for levels of CRP from a single drop of blood and receive accurate results in minutes. Pin-prick blood samples are captured in a test strip, which is then sent to the lab. Cloud-based algorithms and AI technology aggregate results with other information such as medical history, lifestyle and individual symptoms. Fully encrypted feedback is then delivered through a personalised report.

Meanwhile, previous research found high concentrations of C-Reactive Protein present in half of all test subjects. Research experts have stated that concentration of the protein is a significant marker for wider health conditions.

Dr Angelica Kohlmann, co-founder and chairperson at Bloom Diagnostics, said: “Bloom’s main goal is to create awareness that testing, in general, is the best measure for preventing or treating serious conditions. The ability to test for CRP is an important element for clinicians and doctors, and we are proud to be helping advance medical technology by adding this test to the Bloom Lab’s capabilities.

Tom Kupper, co-founder and chief product officer at Bloom Diagnostics, added: “Inflammation is a common symptom across many ailments, and we estimate that over half the adult population could benefit from more frequent testing. Inflammation correlates with diet, exercise and medical conditions, such as diabetes and arthritis. Introducing a simple and accessible tool to measure and quantify the body's inflammatory status can be incredibly impactful.”