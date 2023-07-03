The therapy becomes an option for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in certain adults

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Sotyktu – also known as deucravacitinib – for use across the NHS in England.

The therapy is a once-daily oral tablet, for use on the NHS in England as a treatment option among certain adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This guidance ensures that deucravacitinib will be available to patients if the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) is ten or more and the dermatology life quality index (DLQI) is greater than ten.

This criterion also requires that the condition has not previously responded to other systemic treatments, including methotrexate, ciclosporin and phototherapy, or these options are not tolerated.

The NICE recommendation follows the receiving of marketing authorisation in May this year for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Laura Stevenson, deputy chief executive at Psoriasis Association, was optimistic about the approval: “It is estimated that psoriasis affects over a million people across the UK and for some, it can have a significant life impact. It is therefore hugely important for the community to have access to a variety of treatments, including new therapies such as deucravacitinib.”

She added: “The availability of deucravacitinib for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis may make a real difference for eligible people with psoriasis and add to their potential treatment options. The Psoriasis Association is a national charity, here to provide patients with important new information as well as support with their condition.”

Professor Chris Griffiths, emeritus Professor at University of Manchester, concluded: “Today’s announcement marks another step forward for people with psoriasis. This complex condition can affect each person differently, therefore, it is my hope that access to a greater variety of treatments, such as deucravacitinib, will enable eligible patients to have more choice, with therapies that may suit their daily needs and lifestyle.”

Psoriasis remains a common skin condition that impacts nearly 2-3% of the UK population and can have a considerable impact on people’s mental and physical well-being.