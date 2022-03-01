Sensor development project marks the fifth joint research effort between BioMed X with Boehringer Ingelheim

BioMed X has announced the beginning of its new research project into brain sensor development, in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The objective of the project – ‘Advanced Biomarker Detection for Pharmacological Monitoring in the Brain’ (BDB) – is to develop a continuous monitoring biosensor for the direct detection of small molecule biomarkers in rodent brain tissue. This will support the acceleration of innovative treatment approaches in precision psychiatry.

The project marks the fifth joint research effort between the two companies, which have been working closely alongside one another since 2014. There are currently two projects in lung research and neuroscience which have already been successfully completed and these are being transferred to Boehringer Ingelheim for further development.

BioMedX is an independent research organisation, located in Germany, with a global network of partner locations. The company aims to be mindful of biomedical research challenges and use its research facilities to enable breakthrough innovation.

Group leader of team BDB, Dr Khulan Sergelen, commented: “The process of developing active drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases involves establishing a robust relationship between the pharmacodynamic effect and the pharmacokinetic parameters of new drug candidates.

“Our main task is the development of a new minimally invasive molecular biosensor, including molecular design and assay development, biocompatible sensor architecture, and optical sensor integration for in vivo monitoring.”

Christian Tidona, founder and managing director of the BioMed X Institute, also expressed his visions for the collaboration: “The new project will further strengthen and significantly extend our institute’s expertise and capabilities in the field of neuroscience and sensor development.”

Tidona added: “We are eager to add another success story to our long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim and with this new technology platform we are looking forward to contributing to the discovery of new biology in neuropsychiatric diseases.”