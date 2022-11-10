Link up will take on bottlenecks in time-sensitive stroke care pathway across the UK

Visionable – a company specialising in virtual healthcare models – and Brainomix, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company, have announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform stroke care delivery.

The companies have collaborated to co-market two end-to-end pathway solutions from pre-acute to the intra-hospital.

Visionable’s next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform can be used across these care pathways and is combined with Brainomix’s ‘e-Stroke’ software – a collection of tools that use AI algorithms to support doctors by providing real-time interpretation of brain scans to help guide treatment.

Critically, combining technologies will allow more patients to be treated in the right place, at the right time, while also saving time, reducing workload and supporting improved outcomes which align with the UK national strategy to leverage integration and encourage care efficiency.

Brainomix – a recipient of a prestigious NHS Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award – has also been deploying e-Stroke across a number of UK stroke networks over the past two years. Indeed, the additional benefit of combining e-Stroke with Visionable’s platform has been pioneered by the stroke team at Ipswich Hospital in Suffolk, with patients and staff already witnessing improved patient outcomes.

Recent performance metrics indicate that Ipswich Hospital is delivering improved service, with the proportion of patients being assessed by a Stroke Consultant within 24 hours above the national average – 90.4% vs 82.9%. Furthermore, assessments times are improving – 4 hours 20 minutes compared to the national average of 9 hours 53 minutes.

Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital, reflected: “As a district general hospital, we don’t have ready access to dedicated neuroradiologists to interpret every stroke scan. Having the AI software gives us more confidence when interpreting each scan – particularly the CTA’s, where we look for a large vessel occlusion (LVO), a key indicator of patient eligibility for mechanical thrombectomy.”

“In stroke, time is critical. Using e-Stroke saves precious minutes, as the scans are immediately available for viewing on the Brainomix web portal. With RLH also using e-Stroke, we can communicate instantly, share images and make transfer decisions without delay,” he added.

The link up with Brainomix is the latest in a series of collaborations which have seen Visionable partner with health tech organisations that focus on enhancing delivery of care.