The company will use its AI technology during a sub-study to analyse the effect of lansoprazole

Brainomix has revealed that it will be partnering with the TIPAL trial group to deliver a sub-study that analyses the efficacy of its e-Lung platform.

TIPAL is a trial funded by the National Institute of Health Research and supported by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The research is a placebo-controlled, year-long, multi-location study that is also evaluating the effect of lansoprazole, a frequently prescribed medication for heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux among individuals with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The 298 patients due to be enrolled in the study will perform home spirometry tests to record their forced vital capacity (FVC). Meanwhile, daily assessments taken at baseline and 12 months post-randomisation, will be duly contrasted to assess the impact of lansoprazole.

In addition, participants will complete weekly spirometry assessments from their homes during the follow-up period.

The Brainomix’s e-Lung platform, which will be incorporated throughout the research, is an AI-powered image processing module that standardises the quantification of lung fibrosis on high-resolution computerised tomography (CT) scans to more accurately establish progressive fibrosis patients.

Professor Andrew Wilson, TIPAL chief investigator, explained: "It is great to have the chance to incorporate the cutting-edge CT scanning technology developed by Brainomix into the TIPAL study. Not only will this venture tell whether lansoprazole improves the scarring detected on CT scans, but it will allow us to compare CT scan abnormalities to home-based lung function tests".

Dr Peter George, senior medical director at Brainomix, reflected: "We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the TIPAL study group, and to incorporate our pioneering AI technology into a prospective trial to help assess the efficacy of lansoprazole in IPF patients."

He added: "We are highly motivated by the potential to harness our technology in a way that helps to speed up clinical trials, identify more effective drugs, and improve the lives of IPF patients."

IPF is a serious long-term condition characterised by a relentless decline in lung function but with a variable disease trajectory.