Facility also includes a cell culture suite, quality control laboratories and technology labs

Bristol Myers Squibb has officially opened its Cruiserath Biologics site in Dublin. The site, which represents a $1bn investment – was officially opened by the company’s chief executive officer, Giovanni Caforio, who arrived from New York, and site general manager Pádraig Keane.

The facility is over 125 acres in size and received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019, European Medicines Authority (EMA) site approval the following year and is now in commercial manufacture.

Employing over 450 people on campus, Cruiserath has the manufacturing capacity necessary to meet a growing demand for existing biologics products, as well as anticipated requirements for products currently within the Bristol Myers Squibb pipeline.

It also includes a cell culture suite, quality control laboratories and technology labs as well a cryogenics logistics facility. All the venture will support ongoing commercial testing, development, and manufacturing.

Padraig Keane explained: “It is a proud day at Cruiserath Biologics as we celebrate the opening of our site with the presence of our global leadership team. Biologics manufacturing is a highly complex, sensitive process, truly unique – from manufacture, to package, storage, and transit to reach our patients.”

“This requires a commitment from each employee, across every department as well as collaboration across our network. Our people are truly committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases,” he added.

Karin Shanahan, who leads the company’s global manufacturing network, commented: “The Cruiserath Biologics site will play a crucial role in our company’s success moving forward. Coupled with the breadth of knowledge and expertise of our employees, this multi-product site will allow us to further enhance our operations as we strive to get more medicines to more patients faster.”

Having opened its doors with a pharmaceutical ingredient plant in County Dublin during 1964, Bristol Myers Squibb became one of the first pharmaceutical companies in Ireland.