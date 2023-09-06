Therapy is used among adult patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final guidance recommending its Camzyos drug for use across the NHS.

Also known as mavacamten, the therapy is a first-in-class treatment option among adult patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

The guidance recommends mavacamten to be used for eligible patients in addition to individually optimised standard care, including non-dihydropyridine calcium-channel blockers, beta-blockers or disopyramide, unless these are contraindicated.

Joel Rose, chief executive officer at Cardiomyopathy UK, reflected: “Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) can have a serious impact on people’s quality of life. The recommendation of a new therapy, such as mavacamten, may provide a treatment option for eligible patients.”

He added: “Cardiomyopathy UK is committed to sharing the latest clinical information and to providing support to the oHCM and wider cardiomyopathy community. We welcome this new advancement in oHCM disease management.”

Sunil Nair, consultant cardiologist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained: "Despite its prevalence, those diagnosed with HCM have been faced with limited treatment choices to manage their condition.”

He concluded: “This NICE recommendation introduces a new treatment option for eligible patients, that specifically targets the underlying cause of obstructive HCM (oHCM), offering the possibility of better symptom management and improved overall quality of life for patients with this condition."

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) remains the most prevalent inherited heart condition and is estimated to impact around one in 500 individuals in the UK.

In cases of the oHCM type, the heart muscle wall becomes thickened and stiff, making it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body. This can result in debilitating symptoms, while the condition also brings with it an increased risk of sudden cardiac death.

Common symptoms of HCM include chest pain, heart palpitations, dizziness, fainting, shortness of breath and fatigue.