Byondis and Medac link up to commercialise trastuzumab duocarmazine

Byondis and Medac have entered into a license and collaboration agreement for form of targeted chemotherapy

Byondis and Medac have announced that they will enter into a license and collaboration agreement to commercialise Byondis’ lead programme anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), trastuzumab duocarmazine (also known as SYD985).

The treatment is currently pending approval by the European Medicine’s Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as other regulatory authorities in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Medac receives an exclusive license to commercialise SYD985 in the EU, the UK and further European countries, in all approved indications.

Trastuzumab duocarmazine incorporates Byondis’ proprietary linker-drug technology, ByonZine. The ADC is comprised of the anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody trastuzumab and a cleavable linker-drug called ‘valine-citrulline-seco-DUocarmycin-hydroxyBenzammide-Azaindole’.

The antibody part of trastuzumab duocarmazine binds to HER2 on the surface of the cancer cell and the ADC is internalised by the cell. After proteolytic cleavage of the linker, the inactive cytotoxin is activated and DNA damage is induced, killing the tumour cells.

SYD985 is considered a form of targeted chemotherapy.

“This collaboration with Medac on SYD985 is a crucial step in ensuring that the therapy, once approved, is available to patients, who desperately need other treatment options,” commented Byondis founder and Chairman Jacques Lemmens.

Byondis CEO Marco Timmers, added: “We are pleased to have found in Medac a true partner who shares our passion for innovation and making a difference in the lives of patients,” he added.

“Like Byondis, Medac is committed to developing novel therapies, especially in areas of unmet medical need. We believe in the potential of Byondis and SYD985 and look forward to bringing this next generation ADC to patients who need it,” concluded Medac managing director, CEO Jörg Hans.