Transfer marks start of vital development stage as company expands its range of synthesized DNA

Evonetix – a company focused on semiconductor chip technology – has revealed that synthesized DNA has been delivered to the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge.

The transfer marks the beginning of a vital development stage as the company expands its range of synthesized DNA generated on its desktop platform.

The DNA was initially delivered to Dr Jenny Molloy – co-chair of the Engineering Biology Interdisciplinary Research Centre at the university.

Successful testing of the DNA duly unfolded at Dr Molloy’s laboratory. This research went further in validating Evonetix’s patented thermally controlled semiconductor technology, while supporting the further development of its desktop DNA synthesis platform, which is currently being designed to enable scientists to synthesize long DNA in their own lab.

Colin McCracken, chief executive officer at Evonetix, explained: “We are proud to be collaborating with scientists at the University of Cambridge as part of our early access programme, delivering our high-fidelity DNA for use in research activities.

He added: “Synthesizing the first user-ready DNA using our desktop platform is a huge accomplishment and a big step towards the development of our platform. Following our recent fundraise, this achievement continues our work towards full commercialisation of our technology.”

Dr Jenny Molloy, department of chemical engineering and biotechnology at the University of Cambridge, was also optimistic about the collaboration: “I’m delighted to have received the first DNA synthesized on Evonetix’s semiconductor chips. Rapid access to custom-designed DNA is a key challenge for us and Evonetix’s technology is an exciting new approach to meet the growing demand from researchers.”

Dr Matt Hayes, chief technology officer at Evonetix, concluded: “Our technology brings together entirely new approaches to chemistry and process control to enable DNA synthesis in any lab. Having optimised each element of our technology, this milestone demonstrates that our platform can successfully synthesize DNA using our patented thermally controlled semiconductor chip technology and will allow us to begin expanding the scale of our synthesis.”