OCTP develops cannabinoid medicines and is looking at potential treatment of cancer malignancies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings (OCTP) – the company developing prescription cannabinoid medicines – is expanding its research and development plans into oncology. The decision comes after it identified a potential first in class immunotherapy agent for solid tumour treatment.

Indeed, initial data suggests substantive potential for the development of a cannabinoid-based therapy that could be used at home, in tablet form.

OCTP’s analysis of the initial data shows sound drug-like potential in terms of in vitro potency and selectivity to target, as well as in vivo availability within blood.

The also company believes it could be a less harmful alternative to existing therapies, while chiming with growing public recognition of cannabinoid-based medicines as a viable treatment for a range of conditions.

The candidate has arisen from the work being carried out on OCTP’s cannabinoid library of almost 500 derivatives for the company’s ‘Programme 4’ research. At this stage of development, OCTP believes the potency shown on the selected target in vitro – in addition to its in vivo behaviour – demonstrates considerable potential.

Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker, chief executive officer of OCTP, was optimistic about the latest results: “There is an urgent need for new cancer medications. The OCTP team has discovered a potential first-line-treatment alternative to existing therapies and their side effects which could provide a viable alternative to expensive biologics.”

“Although we’re at an early stage, this is exciting news for the company. As the potential of cannabinoid-based medicines to treat a range of conditions in a less harmful and more economic manner receives growing public recognition, OCTP stands at the forefront of research and development and we are extremely excited to have identified a possible candidate that could have a significant impact on many peoples’ lives,” she added.

She concluded: “We are innovative specialists within the global pain and oncology markets and we will continue to develop new opportunities that will ultimately benefit people suffering with a range of debilitating, life altering conditions.”

Attention will now move to further in vitro and in vivo studies and will, ultimately, be followed by a safety-pharmacology assessment before final candidate selection during 2024.