A new schizophrenia drug being developed by Cardiff University’s Medicines Discovery Institute (MDI) has completed the first phase of a phase 1 clinical trial.

The treatment candidate, known as MDI-26478, is a positive allosteric modulator of the AMPA receptor. Indeed, this receptor is thought to play a pivotal function in overall brain health.

The Cardiff team expects MDI-26478 to improve wider cognitive performance and is initially concentrating on schizophrenia. The therapy has been created by the MDI team and the research signals a significant milestone.

Meanwhile, remaining stages of the clinical trial will run in Merthyr Tydfil, at Simbec-Orion's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency-accredited Unit. Neuroimaging studies will take place at Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre and neurophysiological screening will be provided by The Science Behind – a Cardiff-based research service.

Dr Jennifer Swettenham, who has led the clinical trial, was optimistic about the progress of the candidate: “We are delighted that MDI-26478 has completed our initial studies and has been shown to be safe at all doses. We are focused on completing the remainder of the study.”

Professor Simon Ward, director of Cardiff University’s MDI, added: “This is the first step of the journey towards developing this treatment. We hope to have initiated an exciting leap forward in the way we will treat schizophrenia in the future.”

The MDI is one of the most prominent drug discovery groups in Europe, developing several treatments for neurological conditions. The team specialises in combining insights with drug discovery and is led by Professors Simon Ward and John Atack.

The clinical study has been funded by Wellcome.