Clinical stage outfit, Destiny Pharma, provides a positive summary of the year ahead

Clinical stage outfit, Destiny Pharma, has announced an update of its late-stage clinical assets, providing a positive summary of prospects for the year ahead. Indeed, it is safe to say that the innovative biotechnology company has much to be optimistic about, with a number of milestones coming into sharp focus.

The company has achieved a potential breakthrough product for preventing the recurrence of C. difficile infections (CDI). NTCD-M3 is the world’s first, single strain, live biotherapeutic product being developed to reduce the recurrence of CDI in the gut, which is targeted to start phase 3 trials by the end of 2022.

Destiny Pharma is also carrying out an XF-73 nasal gel European market research project, for the prevention of post-surgical infections caused by staphylococcal aureus. The company expects to receive feedback from the EMA during the first quarter of 2022 and the FDA during the second quarter, as the march to market gathers pace.

Neil Clark, CEO of Destiny Pharma, said: “Destiny Pharma starts 2022 with a diversified and valuable drug pipeline targeted at infection prevention. We have strong belief in the clinical need for our leading assets and their global commercial potential.”

“We are now focused on the finalisation of the phase 3 trial plans for our two differentiated, late-stage clinical assets and closing partnering deals. The Board and staff at Destiny Pharma are committed to delivering our strategy and we are excited about the year ahead,” he added.

Current research projects also include carrying out pre-clinical work on SPOR-COV, the novel bacterial formulation designed to prevent coronavirus and other viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and influenza, by stimulating the innate immune system using a simple nasal spray.

The news of these milestones will come as a boost to patient groups worldwide, especially at a time when conditions other than the coronavirus have taken a backseat. Needless to say, Destiny’s future is perhaps clearer than it’s ever been.