Arrayjet, a company focused on inkjet liquid-handling solutions, has revealed a new partnership with Chemspace, which holds one of the most significant online catalogues of small molecules and biologics.

The alliance will greatly expand Arrayjet’s small molecule microarray (SMM) drug discovery offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, Chemspace’s vast compound libraries will be accessible through Arrayjet’s SMM contract research organisation and contract manufacturing organisation services. This access will, in turn, enable assay development, contract screening, and contract array manufacturing.

Typically, SMMs allow high-throughput screening of compound libraries against targets of interest, while compounds can be printed, providing a unique data point that is produced per target-ligand interaction. This method is appropriate for targeting proteins and structured RNA, developing heterobifunctional degrader molecules, and even training AI drug discovery models.

Arrayjet’s SMM platform incorporates patented inkjet technology for coupling and printing entire small molecule compound libraries onto functionalised surfaces. Furthermore, AI software validates deposition in real time and enables spot-on-spot printing for combinatorial library screening. The system has the potential to form millions of data points every week.

By widening its options within the therapy discovery market, this new collaboration will enable Arrayjet’s customers to access Chemspace’s catalogue of 11.5 billion compounds.

Dr Yurii Moroz, chief executive officer at Chemspace, was optimistic about the emerging partnership: “We are very happy that Arrayjet has chosen to work with Chemspace libraries as part of its small molecule microarray services. Our catalogue supports all the follow up stages of hit discovery including hit confirmation, SAR-by-catalogue and hit-to-lead optimisation – to name a few.

“As new drug discovery developments, such as AI-powered approaches, advance, we anticipate the demand for comprehensive, commercial compound-screening solutions, such as SMM, to grow rapidly and Arrayjet is well-positioned to provide these to researchers.”

Dr Adam Buckle, chief scientific officer of Arrayjet, concluded: “We’re seeing major growth in demand for new screening methodologies, particularly for difficult targets such as complex RNA structures previously thought to be undruggable. Small molecule microarrays have emerged as an effective solution for high-throughput hit-detection and hold huge potential in this space.

“Our collaboration with Chemspace means we can now offer content access to customers, who will benefit from the support and expertise of both companies in their drug discovery pipelines.”