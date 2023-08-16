The collaboration will focus on multiple enzyme cargoes modified using Aliada's modular delivery platform

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases has reached a collaboration agreement with Aliada Therapeutics, a company developing a novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing platform.

Aliada’s technology aims to take on challenging disease areas with high unmet need.

The research partnership will concentrate on multiple enzyme cargoes modified using Aliada's modular delivery (MODEL) platform. The system harnesses endogenous brain endothelial cell transport mechanisms to move large molecule therapeutics across the BBB.

In addition, the MODEL platform shows advantages over other approaches with the ability to optimise therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) delivery and downstream functionality.

Established in 2021, Aliada created its MODEL platform to analyse differentiated large molecule therapeutics for individuals with neurological and systemic disorders, which also have a CNS impact.

Aliada is backed by leading life sciences investors, and plans to both advance proprietary programmes and also collaborate with other companies to progress programmes across multiple therapeutic areas.

Adam Rosenberg, chief executive officer at Aliada Therapeutics, was optimistic about the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with Chiesi to develop improved therapeutics for patients living with LSDs, who currently lack treatments that can readily access the brain.”

He added: “This collaboration will allow Aliada to demonstrate the diverse capabilities of our MODEL platform, which enables us to efficiently transport a diverse range of therapeutic cargoes into the brain."

Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, commented: "Our commitment to the development of new treatment options for people living with lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) is global, as evidenced by recent regulatory approvals."

He concluded: "Many LSDs have CNS involvement. With this collaboration, we are expanding our strategy and presence in BBB-crossing technologies and hope to leverage our know-how in LSDs to support the development of an effective and differentiated drug delivery platform.