The SMC approval brings much-needed boost to asthma sufferers across Scotland

Chiesi has announced that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has recommended Trimbow – comprised of beclometasone dipropionate, formoterol, glycopyrronium – as an option for use within NHS Scotland.

Chiesi’s triple therapy is already reimbursed in Scotland as a maintenance treatment of asthma, in adults not adequately controlled with a combination of a long-acting bronchodilator inhalers and a high dose of inhaled corticosteroid, and who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year.

The newly approved inhaler also contains a dose counter that allows patients to frequently track and manage their treatment, providing a degree of control over a notoriously high-maintenance condition.

5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma – 1.1 million of these are children (one in 11) and 4.3 million adults (one in 12). Meanwhile, around 200,000 people in the UK have severe or uncontrolled asthma.

People with uncontrolled asthma have poor symptom control and/or frequent exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroids. Many of these individuals experience serious exacerbations resulting in hospitalisation.

“We are extremely pleased that patients in Scotland will now have an additional option to help them manage their uncontrolled asthma,” explained Tom Delahoyde, managing director at Chiesi. “Chiesi is committed to discovering, developing and commercialising innovative therapies to address unmet needs for those living with respiratory diseases. We will continue to work with the health technology assessment authorities to ensure that patients have access on the NHS to this important therapy.”