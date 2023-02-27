Tech was created to overcome adoption obstacles currently reducing the use of predictive human liver models

CN Bio – a company that focuses on microphysiological systems (MPS) – has announced the commercial launch of PhysioMimix.

The technology is the company’s single-organ higher throughput (HT) system and has been created to overcome adoption obstacles which are currently reducing the use of predictive human liver models within drug discovery.

It can also be incorporated in earlier stages where larger-scale comparative studies are concerned with investigating the disposition, efficacy or safety of candidate drugs.

The HT system provides users with a scalable solution, combining a reduced cost-per-chip along with significant operational capacity. Alongside PhysioMimix, a new multi-chip consumable plate – Liver-48 plate – accurately miniaturises CN Bio’s validated human liver model for applications that include predicting drug-induced liver injury or determining drug metabolism or hepatic clearance.

Meanwhile, it also has the potential to establish the modelling of various prevalent liver diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Several Liver-48 plates can be run in tandem to provide a capacity of 144 chips for every HT system.

New approach methodologies (NAMs) such as MPS systems have been gaining support from the US Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act 2.0, which was passed to remove the mandatory requirement for animal testing of developmental drugs for toxicity where enhanced performance is proven using in vitro alternatives.

Dr Paul Brooks, chief executive officer, CN Bio, was confident of the impact PhysioMimix could make: “The timing of this launch is particularly pertinent following significant US legislative changes, which should alleviate another barrier to more widespread OOC adoption and emphasises the potential of MPS to revolutionise drug discovery processes.”

He added: “Representing the next generation of OOC technology, the PhysioMimix Single-organ HT System extends and complements our existing portfolio, enabling scientists to pick the solution, or solutions, that best meet their research needs and phase of drug discovery, to bring more confident decision making to the process and the potential recovery of flawed drugs.”