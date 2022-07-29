Investment is a key boost to the acceleration of treatment access in the UK

CNX Therapeutics, a company focusing on improving access to medicines, has announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Synchrony Pharma Limited and its existing portfolio of commercialised products.

Synchrony, which was founded in 2008, is a UK-based pharmaceutical company specialising in the development and commercialisation of niche injectable pharmaceuticals.

The current Synchrony portfolio consists of high-quality hospital injectable products that are used in the emergency room and to treat life-threatening conditions.

Synchrony benefits from several strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers of injectable medicines in Europe and across the world. A number of the company’s pipeline products in development are excluded from the transaction scope.

CNX Therapeutics’ chief executive officer, Guy Clark, commented: “The addition of the Synchrony products will strengthen CNX Therapeutics’ position as an important provider of niche specialty medicines in the UK and across Europe, with the additional opportunity to expand the combined portfolio to new markets through our shared network.”

“This acquisition is the first of many that will see CNX Therapeutics’ fulfil its ambition to grow quickly through acquisitions and achieve its goal to become a leading provider of niche and critical medicines across Europe and beyond,” he added.

Cameron Mitchell, chief executive officer at Synchrony, said: “We are delighted to be joining the CNX Therapeutics family and believe that the combined strength and skill sets of the two businesses will create a fantastic organisation which continues to develop and provide vitally important medicines for its customers and patients.”