According to figures based on a National Audit Office (NAO) report, by September 2021 community pharmacies had saved 20,000 lives through the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.

The report cites UK Health Security Agency figures, which estimate that overall the programme prevented as many as 128,000 deaths by 24 September 2021. The figures also estimate that the programme prevented up to 262,000 hospitalisations by 19 September 2021.

NAO is a national public expenditure watchdog and took evidence from the National Pharmacy Association (NPA).

Examining the evidence, NAO highlighted that community pharmacies and GPs went far beyond expectations in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine: 71% of vaccinations were administered by community pharmacies and GPs up to the end of October 2021, against the initial planning assumption of 56%.

NAO’s The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in England report concluded that ‘national and local partners showed an ability to adapt quickly, for example the rapid shift to deliver more vaccinations through GPs and pharmacies’.

Meanwhile, the NPA calculates that pharmacies saved nearly 20,000 lives up to Autumn 2021 and it is probable that the number is now considerably higher, accounting for the central role played by pharmacies in this winter’s phase of the programme.

Andrew Lane, Chair of the NPA, said: “We are delighted to have worked with the NAO on this important report covering the contribution of community pharmacies in the COVID-19 vaccine programme. Vaccinations delivered by community pharmacies helped save thousands of lives, which is an incredible achievement, but only one aspect of the sector’s valuable work on the NHS frontline during the pandemic.”

NAO’s report also examined how well placed the government is to meet its full objectives for the COVID-19 vaccine programme, looking at success factors, future aims, sustainability and value for money.