Agreement ensures that clients can access Novotech's early to late-phase CRO services across Europe

Novotech has acquired EastHORN – a European contract research organisation (CRO) that specialises in clinical, medical and regulatory operations across Europe. The purchase represents part of Novotech's wider global expansion programme. EastHORN was established in 2004 and has over 250 employees.

The deal ensures that clients can access Novotech's range of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe as well as the US, with a particular focus on Asia Pacific, where the company often delivers expedited clinical trials.

EastHORN executive chairman, Iain Gordon, was optimistic about the agreement: “This is a natural next step for our group and my colleagues and I are excited to become part of Novotech's global operations to support biotech clients' clinical programmes.

“In particular, we can now offer our clients access to Novotech's team of experts across Asia-Pacific and the US including project management, regulatory, clinical, medical and biometrics, while our team's European expertise can advance clinical development in Europe for Novotech clients."

Novotech’s chief executive officer, Dr John Moller, concluded: "This acquisition is a strategic move to further expand our CRO operations and provide biotech clients with in-country expertise across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe to deliver their global drug development programmes. EastHORN and Novotech have been working together for many years and we share a culture of clinical excellence in biotech drug development.

He added: “EastHORN which is retaining its brand, is now a Novotech company and will be integrated into our systems and processes so clients benefit from working with one CRO globally. Clients can now access our exceptional European infrastructure, local knowledge, site relationships and access to diverse patient populations."

Novotech currently has integrated labs, phase 1 facilities, and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific, Novotech has more than 50 partnership agreements with major medical research institutions.