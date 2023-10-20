The new technology was safely trialled on 20 healthy volunteers for the first time ever

Researchers at the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) have revealed a new type of deep brain stimulation to treat brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The study, led by the team at UK DRI at Imperial College London and the University of Surrey and published in Nature Neuroscience, successfully trialled 20 healthy participants for the first time.

AD is a neurodegenerative condition that deteriorates the brain’s memory and thinking skills.

Using a technique known as temporal interference (TI), the researchers safely delivered differing frequencies of electrical field through electrodes on healthy volunteers to the region of the brain responsible for memory and learning, the hippocampus.

This procedure, which previously required brain surgery, used an imaging technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging, which revealed that TI was successfully able to focally stimulate the hippocampus and improve memory function in healthy adults.

In the second part of the study, led by researchers from École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland, the IT technology stimulated a deep brain area called the striatum and improved motor memory function.

Dr Ines Violante, senior lecturer, psychological neuroscience, University of Surrey, said: “The combination of non-invasive imaging and brain stimulation will help us unravel the processes that support our cognitive functions, such as memory and learning.

“Knowledge of these processes and how they can be altered is essential to develop better individualised strategies to treat or delay the onset of diseases.”

Researchers have begun trialling the technique in people with early AD to see if it can improve symptoms of memory loss.

Additionally, the technology could also accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic targets.

Dr Joanna Latimer, head, neuroscience and mental health, MRC, said: “The results from the next stage of this highly promising treatment cannot come fast enough, and reaffirm the importance of the commitment the MRC has made to support the UK DRI and its role in advancing dementia research.”