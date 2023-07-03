Project aims to boost the adoption of technology across London’s NHS and help patients manage conditions

Aide Health – a company that uses conversational AI to assist patients better with managing long-term conditions – has revealed it has been selected for DigitalHealth.London’s Accelerator programme.

The 17 companies recruited for the Accelerator programme for 2023/24 have digital solutions or services that have the considerable potential in terms of meeting London’s NHS and social care challenges.

Running for its seventh consecutive year, the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator is financed by Health Innovation Network (HIN) through its Office for Life Sciences funding and its partners, such as CW+.

The Accelerator will also receive £185,000 from the UK government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for certain elements of the wider programme.

DigitalHealth.London’s Accelerator aims to boost the adoption of technology across London’s NHS, thereby relieving pressure on services and encouraging patients to manage their health. The project has previously supported 143 high digital health companies across six cohorts.

It operates with companies over a year period, providing tailored support, a programme of workshops, and meaningful connections between innovators and NHS organisations with specific challenges.

Ian Wharton, founder and chief executive officer of Aide Health, reflected: “Being accepted onto the prestigious DigitalHealth.London Accelerator cohort is a significant milestone for Aide’s journey. Following our successful NHS pilot last year, and recent partnership with Suffolk Primary Care, we are excited for the new opportunities that will come through this programme.”

He added: “In such a competitive process, we are grateful to be selected, especially among such innovative companies. Having this badge of honour means a great deal to our team as we continue to grow and improve the lives of the millions of people living with long-term health conditions in the UK.”

Sara Nelson, programme director, DigitalHealth.London, concluded: “We are delighted to announce the 17 digital health companies joining our seventh DigitalHealth.London Accelerator cohort. The application process for this year’s programme was extremely competitive and as such, the final 17 companies truly are the ones to watch in the digital health space.

“We look forward to working with them over the next year to support the NHS and social care through digital transformation.”