The amalgamated company will focus on advancing neflamapimod for the treatment of dementia

CervoMed – a company focusing on treatments for degenerative brain conditions – has announced that it has finalised its merger with EIP Pharma.

The united company will still be known as CervoMed, and the merged business will concentrate on advancing lead drug candidate neflamapimod.

The therapy is an oral stress kinase inhibitor, which is currently being developed for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and various other degenerative brain diseases.

It is an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that actively obstructs p38MAP kinase alpha, which is expressed in neurons under conditions of stress and plays a significant role in inflammation-induced synaptic toxicity, ultimately leading to synaptic dysfunction

John Alam, chief executive officer at CervoMed, was encouraged by the merger: “We are excited about the potential for neflamapimod to be the first-to-market disease-modifying drug therapy for DLB, with the potential to reverse and slow the progression of synaptic dysfunction that contributes to the typical cognitive and motor function decline associated with this devastating disease.

He added: “Now that our phase 2b DLB study, named RewinD-LB is underway, we anticipate completing enrolment during the first half of next year and reporting data from the placebo-controlled portion of the study during the second half of next year.

Robert Cobuzzi, chief operating officer at CervoMed, concluded: “I look forward to [working with] CervoMed in my new role as COO, contributing to the company’s efforts in our mission of bringing new medicines to patients living with degenerative diseases of the brain.”

Neflamapimod’s phase 2b clinical data is expected next year.