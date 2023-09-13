Theoria technologies aims to empower those affected by dementia

Eisai has announced that it has launched a digital business company, Theoria technologies, to accelerate the development of a “dementia ecosystem”.

The new subsidiary will aim to relieve the anxieties of patients and their families, as well as address the social issues posed by dementia.

Theoria will act as the core of a "highly transparent" and "neutral" dementia platform, as well as the foundation for an ecosystem to empower people living with dementia "to live their fullest lives", regardless of the type or stage, Eisai said.

The launch of Theoria builds on the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s expertise in the use of digital health systems to support people with dementia, as well as its established medicines to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

In July, Eisai/Biogen’s anti-amyloid therapy Leqembi (lecanemab) was granted full US Food and Drug Administration approval for patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Eisai said in a statement that the subsidiary will draw on its clinical study data, accumulated over several years, along with cohort study data, health records and other sources of information to "develop various prediction algorithms, create digital solutions, and provide data".

The new company will initially focus on a risk prediction algorithm for early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia and is set to start operations in April 2024.

Additionally, along with Eisai, Theoria is set to develop and provide an application to facilitate communication between people with dementia, doctors and caregivers, called Sasaeru, to record the activities of daily living of people with dementia.

"Theoria technologies will promote the development of digital services by strengthening collaboration with other companies," said Eisai.

The company aims "to create social impact by realising a dementia-inclusive society where people with dementia and the people in the daily living domain can live their lives how they would like, through the development of an ecosystem."