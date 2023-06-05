Element – a testing, inspection and certification company – has created a lab solutions division within its life sciences business unit.

The new division aims to provide laboratories with equipment, support and insights required to uphold analytical data.

The division will combine capabilities across the UK and Ireland through Element’s acquisitions of three companies – Anatune (Cambridge, England), Apex Scientific (Maynooth, Ireland) and Crawford Scientific (Strathaven, Scotland). These facilities are expected to be widely used across pharma, healthcare and chemical manufacturing.

The Strathaven and Maynooth locations will combine its businesses to cater to the UK and Ireland, while the Cambridge site will deliver instrumentation solutions.

Element’s global life sciences division currently incorporates more than 1,400 scientists, chemists and technologists working across a network of sites and laboratories. Its ambition is to deliver scientific solutions that boost customers’ end-to-end product development lifecycle. This includes R&D, regulatory approvals and production.

Andy Pepper, divisional director of Element Lab Solutions, was optimistic about the new unit: “There is nothing more frustrating when fitting and equipping laboratories than having to trawl through many suppliers to find what you need. Now we can offer customers a single trusted provider of everything needed to undertake analyses.”

He added: “Our technical expertise, equipment and support across our sites in UK and Ireland can help laboratories to concentrate on their core business and maximize their efficiency and performance.”

Over the coming years, Element plans to extend its offerings throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.