The agreement builds on the companies’s existing partnership

Elligo Health Research has announced it is expanding its IntElligo Study Marketplace platform with Syneos Health.

The platform aims to make sales, site selection and application processes more transparent and efficient for clinical trial sponsors, clinical research organisations and sites, while also tracking progress.

As part of the agreement, Syneos will utilise Study Marketplace to expand access to clinical trials, increase efficiencies for sites and sponsors across over 500 of Elligo’s US site networks and cover a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Launched in 2022 by the healthcare-enabling research organisation, Study Marketplace is a one-stop platform that aims to accelerate participation in clinical research and allows sites to manage their entire pipeline process on a single, user-friendly portal.

Updated in June this year, IntElligo Study Marketplace allows sites to easily access and browse available studies and study documents, apply for those of interest, track progress and collaborate among team members and Elligo throughout the sales cycle.

The expansion builds upon the companies’s existing partnership, announced in 2018, to collaboratively “evolve the clinical trial paradigm” and “speed the delivery of biopharmaceutical therapies to market”.

Elligo will work with biopharmaceutical solutions organisation Syneos “to make study management and clinical research more easily available to all patients,” said chief executive officer of Elligo, John Potthoff.

He added: “Moving Syneos Health trials from a manual process to Study Marketplace will allow sites to easily review Syneos Health studies and quickly complete feasibility without needing to jump between countless systems and communication methods, which means more time can be spent on trial execution and patient care.”

Terttu Haring, president, clinical sites and patients at Syneos Health, said: “We know sites are stretched thin, so utilising a platform that efficiently allows them to view study opportunities and accelerate the start of the clinical trial process is inherently valuable… to optimise customer success and accelerate the development of life-changing therapies worldwide.”