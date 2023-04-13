Decision will create opportunity for therapy to be used earlier in the treatment pathway

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have announced that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted Enhertu for restricted use within NHS Scotland.

The therapy – also known as trastuzumab deruxtecan – will be incorporated as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have also received one prior anti-HER2-based regimen.

The decision will create the opportunity for trastuzumab deruxtecan to be used earlier in the treatment pathway and as another option for patients living with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Other advice from SMC regarding the use of trastuzumab deruxtecan as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens, remains in place.

Haran Maheson, vice president, head of oncology at Daiichi Sankyo UK, was optimistic about the difference that therapy would make: “We are pleased to have worked in partnership with the SMC, NHS Scotland and the breast cancer community to make trastuzumab deruxtecan available earlier in the treatment pathway for eligible patients in Scotland and will work hard to support clinicians in their efforts to improve the quality of care to patients.”

Tom Keith-Roach, president, AstraZeneca UK, commented: “We are delighted with this decision by the SMC. Scotland is currently developing a new cancer strategy, and we look forward to partnering with the Scottish government to set a new ambition for cancer. Part of that ambition must be for rapid access to innovate cancer treatments, empowering the SMC to continue making positive decisions for Scottish patients like the one we’ve seen today.”

“Today’s SMC acceptance is another significant milestone for the people in Scotland living with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer,” added Jo Taylor from METUPUK, a charity for people living with metastatic breast cancer. “There is still a significant unmet need within metastatic breast cancer, and earlier treatment options, as well as equity of treatment across the whole of the UK for fair access, are crucial in tackling the disease burden.”

The impact of breast cancer is significant across Scotland, with 4,297 new cases diagnosed among women in 2020 alone. Indeed, it remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, with one in eight Scottish women developing it in their lifetime.