Celebrating excellence in clinical research for over two decades

After an impressive 2022 competition that saw some of our finalists compete live for the first time in two years following the pandemic, the 2023 competition has now been launched! Offering once-again a renowned set of challenges in various categories designed to test, develop, and reward clinical researchers.

This flagship competition invites clinical researchers from a wide array of job roles and sectors to compete against their peers in challenges devised by our executive steering group, comprised of top industry experts. The challenges for 2023 have been expertly curated to offer a challenging, interesting and highly rewarding experience; with the chance of winning a prestigious accolade at the end for individuals and for teams.

Competing is a fantastic way to gain professional recognition from senior clinical operations leaders and key stakeholders, leading to career progression and development. All finalists receive qualitative and quantitative feedback from the judges together with a signed Certificate of Achievement - a coveted accolade proving that you are amongst the very best within the industry.

The categories have been updated for 2023 with all-new criteria, creating entry points for newcomers to clinical research and also for those more experienced within their role. With such great rewards on offer, it’s no surprise our former finalists have given such positive feedback – see some testimonials here.

If you would like any further information on the entry guidelines, categories, or for sponsorship packages, please contact our business manager Tara Lovegrove - tara.lovegrove@pharmatimes.com