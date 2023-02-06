PharmaTimes announces the launch of the 2023 event and hopes to see returning contestants from previous years as well as some new faces

We are proud to announce the launch of the Clinical Researcher of the Year – the Americas 2023, which is back again for another year of showcasing exceptional talent among clinical researchers across the Americas.

The competition – which will be held face-to-face in Raleigh, North Carolina in October – has established itself as a valuable learning and development opportunity over the past 13 years for talented clinical researchers throughout the pharmaceutical and clinical research community.

Last year’s competition saw finalists compete in person with a new assessment criterion and range of entry points covering a wide scope of roles and experience levels for new candidates. Participants showcased their expertise to our panel of industry experts for their chance to win an award from their category, with many leaving with valuable research skills and experience as well as an excellent reference to add to their resume.

New expertly curated categories have been announced this year, such as ‘The Global Partnership Team’. This category recognises teams made up of 4-6 individuals that can be from two or more companies or organisations. This could be CRO, sponsors, site vendor, industry entities and/or a team of 4-6 individuals with their primary role based at a single research site, site network or site management organisation or a combination thereof.

This gives professionals from different backgrounds the opportunity to work together and collaborate on a project to showcase their teamwork and co-ordination skills. Within the list of different categories, there is ‘New & Experienced CRA’, ‘Clinical Research Co-ordinator’ and ‘Clinical Trial and Project Manager’.

Kimberly Dooley, Winner of the Silver award in the category Clinical Trial Manager (CTM) in 2022, was in no doubt about the positive impact of the award on her career: “Attending the competition provided me the opportunity to not only utilise and showcase my skills in clinical research during the Finals Day challenge, but to also put faces to many names I have collaborated with in my current role. It was wonderful to also meet a wide variety of other accomplished clinical research professionals across the Americas!”

All finalists also receive valuable mentoring and feedback on their performance – invaluable for personal and professional development, it’s also a great way to validate training and highlight experience.

For more information about the Clinical Research of the Year Awards – the Americas, please contact Luci at luci.sargood@pharmatimes.com