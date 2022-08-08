Study involved patients with locally advanced, unresectable stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer

EQRx has announced a late-breaking oral presentation of updated data from its phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 trial of sugemalimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In the updated results from the study, which follow the original data cut off from March 2022, sugemalimab demonstrated a sustained progression-free survival benefit. This emerging data – which was presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer – further demonstrates its potential as a consolidation therapy for people with locally advanced, unresectable stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer.

As of the March 2022 data cut-off, the final progression-free survival analysis had showed that sugemalimab continued to demonstrate improvement in PFS compared to placebo as consolidation therapy for patients with locally advanced, unresectable stage 3 NSCLC without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy.

Vince Miller, physician-in-chief at EQRx, explained: “The inclusion of patients who had received sequential chemoradiotherapy in this trial is of particular importance as patients often cannot tolerate concurrent chemoradiotherapy or cannot access it due to a variety of factors.”

“There is currently no immune checkpoint inhibitor approved as a consolidation option for these patients, estimated to represent as many as 25% of people with unresectable stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer in the US,” he added.

The safety profile for sugemalimab was consistent with previously reported results, and no new safety signals were identified within the follow-up period.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for men and women worldwide. Furthermore, non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 85% of all lung cancer diagnoses.

The main subtypes of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma, while treatment options including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.