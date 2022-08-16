Researchers are invited to apply to receive DNA that has been synthesised using Evonetix’s platform

Evonetix has announced the opening of its early access programme for semiconductor synthesised DNA. The company’s DNA synthesis capability brings together patented semiconductor chip design and thermally controlled synthesis chemistry, which will be integral to the company’s future gene synthesis platforms.

Evonetix’s proprietary process uses a novel silicon chip to control the synthesis of DNA at many thousands of independent thermally controlled reaction sites on the chip surface. This approach enables the accurate synthesis of thousands of sequences on a single chip to meet the demand for complex libraries and assembly of long DNA, addressing the DNA supply bottleneck in the field of synthetic biology.

Researchers are also invited to apply to be included in the company’s early access programme to receive some of the first DNA prepared using its technology and demonstrate the efficacy of Evonetix DNA in routine molecular biology workflows. The company will then look to scale up the parallel synthesis capacity of its semiconductor chips as it works toward future full commercialisation of its technology.

Matt Hayes, founder and chief technology officer at Evonetix, explained: “We have been working on optimising the different elements of our technology ready to share DNA with researchers. Reaching this point in our development is a key milestone, paving the way for the expansion in scale that only semiconductor-based technologies can achieve.”

Colin McCracken, chief executive officer of Evonetix, added: “Biology is driving a revolution that will change the way we live and help solve some of the biggest problems faced by our planet today. At the core of this is the ability to deliver DNA better and faster to researchers working on these global challenges. The current model for DNA synthesis can’t deliver on the future demand for DNA. Building a platform capable of this requires highly parallel, distributed synthesis.”