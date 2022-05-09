Vital patent for Evotenix is anticipated to enable a new generation of DNA synthesis platforms

Evotenix has been granted a European patent for its gene synthesis binary assembly method.

The patent further strengthens Evotenix’s IP portfolio and is a key milestone in the company’s strategy to simplify gene synthesis for users. It is also anticipated to enable a new generation of in-lab DNA synthesis platforms.

The company’s novel semiconductor-based synthesis chip uses precise temperature control to manage the DNA synthesis cycle at thousands of individually addressable sites across the surface of the chip.

The patented method enables the assembly of long DNA molecules ‘on-chip’, while also removing synthesis errors during the assembly process. This combination of error removal and assembly processes results in a far greater proportion of accurate gene sequences than when using conventional assembly methods.

Meanwhile, binary assembly uses the charged nature of DNA molecules – combined with precision liquid flow – to move DNA between synthesis and assembly sites on the surface of a semiconductor chip, bringing together complementary sequences.

Thermal control separates error-containing sequences from those with correct homology, based on changes in melting temperature. Thousands of sites can be arranged across a single chip surface, which allows for large scale parallel synthesis and assembly.

Matthew Hayes, chief technology officer at Evonetix, said: “Our Binary Assembly method is at the core of Evonetix technology. By completing full gene synthesis on one of our semiconductor chips, we can bring the prospect of a desktop DNA printer to thousands of labs. Securing this foundational IP across Europe is both a validation of the novel nature of this approach and confirms a key part of the value of the Company.”