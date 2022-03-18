Finalists announced for the 2022 International Clinical Researcher of the Year

With the significant increase in entries this year, the competition to name the finalists proved incredibly tough. The International Clinical Researcher judging panel, however, have made their decisions and the finalists have now been announced.

The categories have been updated for 2022 with new criteria to create entry points for newcomers to clinical research and also for those more experienced in their role. All finalists will receive qualitative and quantitative feedback, with a signed Certificate of Achievement proving that you are among the very best in the industry. The finalists get to showcase their diverse skillsets in the finals days with the singles having taken place virtually on the 17th of March and the team finals being held live on the 18th of May.

All finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on the 19th of May to celebrate their success and achievements. The event brings together key industry companies for an evening of celebrations, with a grand gala dinner and entertainment. The ceremony will be photographed with live social media updates to broadcast the success of all the finalists across global PR Channels.

Congratulations to all the finalists and we would also like to thank everyone who took the time to enter!

