Partnership will provide a healthcare boost across in low and middle-income countries

FIND has revealed that a new collaboration with VIA Global Health will deliver new routes to market for global and regional manufacturers of diagnostic tests.

The agreement will expand vital access to testing among low and middle-income countries (LMICs). VIA Global Health delivers medical products to over 80 countries, while the ‘DxConnect Marketplace’ has been developed by FIND to connect buyers with approved test suppliers. It is intended to assist areas of the market which, historically, have been unable to acquire diagnostic products.

The DxConnect Marketplace also aims to address wider challenges including product knowledge, fragmented supply chains, logistics and pricing information. The link up with VIA Global Health will boost FIND's efforts to expand the DxConnect Marketplace.

Emma Hannay, chief access officer at FIND, reflected on the importance of joint-working: “Partnerships are at the heart of all our work, and VIA Global Health’s mission to distribute medical technologies to underserved communities is closely aligned with our aim to ensure that everyone who needs a test can get one.”

She added: “We are very pleased that the first products available as part of this agreement are manufactured in India, as we work with countries to bolster sustainable, quality diagnostic supply that is critical for tackling everyday health challenges as well as long-term system strengthening that is essential for pandemic preparedness.”

Noah Perin, chief executive officer and co-founder at VIA Global Health, commented: “VIA Global Health, similar to DxConnect, is also a marketplace and distribution channel committed to addressing inequities in global access to quality products, information and services that enable quality healthcare in LMICs.”

He concluded: “Our partnership with FIND adds channels to serve the fragmented market with well-vetted suppliers, thanks to the global leadership and expertise at FIND, and we are thrilled to take this collaboration forward.”