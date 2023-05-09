Modified influenza vaccine candidates have been developed in collaboration with GSK

CureVac has announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1 element of its wider research into modified mRNA seasonal flu vaccine candidates.

The multivalent vaccine therapies – which address the four World Health Organization-recommended flu types for research – have been developed in collaboration with GSK.

CureVac and GSK’s ongoing phase 1 study among older and younger adults of a monovalent, modified mRNA seasonal flu vaccine candidate demonstrated a positive tolerability profile and no concerning safety signals were exhibited.

The dose selection is being conducted in Belgium and the US, and will feature a licensed flu comparator vaccine.

Meanwhile, preliminary immunogenicity data has indicated strong haemagglutinin inhibition immune responses in line with the comparator vaccine, beginning at the lowest tested dose.

Dr Myriam Mendila, chief development officer at CureVac, was optimistic about the potential of the candidates: “Our clinically validated technology platform and second-generation mRNA backbone give us great confidence as we continue clinical development of novel vaccine candidates to address seasonal flu. There are still unmet needs as seasonal flu is ever-evolving and immune responses to current vaccines remain a challenge, particularly in older adults.”

She added: “The flexibility, speed and scalability of CureVac’s end-to-end mRNA capabilities position us well to develop and deliver seasonal flu vaccines together with GSK that combat dominant strains of the season as they emerge.”

The CureVac-GSK infectious disease partnership was first revealed in 2020 and has concentrated on the development of new products based on CureVac’s mRNA technology. This has covered treatments within the area of infectious diseases.