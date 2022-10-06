The Airport Region in Central Germany presents itself as an attractive location for the international pharmaceutical industry

‘airea – The Airport Region in Central Germany’ is one of the top national and global addresses for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. With efficient manufacturers, bio-logistics specialists and a broad-based and highly innovative research landscape, there are ideal development conditions and connecting factors for companies and investors in the industry. They will be presented by the three partners of ‘airea’, Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG (MFAG), Wirtschaftsförderung Sachsen GmbH (WFS) and Investitions und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen-Anhalt mbH (IMG) at the FlyPharma industry event.

“The region scores with efficient production and supplier structures and a structure of professional and technical expertise that has grown over many years. This is essential for the industry due to the complexity of the products and processes, which underlines its attractiveness for companies and investors. We want to present this to a wider audience at FlyPharma,” explains WFS managing director Thomas Horn.

As a region, ‘airea’ covers the entire value chain: from research and devel- opment via production and marketing to logistics and service. The highly modern and efficient Leipzig/Halle airport location also has a CEIV pharmaceutical certification and is able to handle temperature- and time-critical pharmaceutical shipments such as vaccines around the clock. It is thus part of the pharmaceutical trade routes that meet uniform global standards. The airport offers an international distribution network specifically geared towards the production of vaccines and medicines in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. In total, more than 70 cargo airlines fly to the airport and serve a route network that includes more than 270 destinations worldwide.

Götz Ahmelmann, chief executive officer of MFAG: "Handling temperature and time-critical cargo is already an everyday business for us, which we want to expand further. From FlyPharma we are hoping for a stronger international perception of ‘airea’. We want to become even more visible to investors and thus generate positive impulses for the marketing of our space."

In addition to excellent connections to the trans-European rail and motorway network, the region is characterised by a qualified workforce and a high level of space and investment potential. In the Leipzig/Halle airport area, attractive spaces are available for a variety of businesses – for example directly at the airport or near Halle (Saale), Bernburg, Sandersdorf-Brehna and Wermsdorf. Especially for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors and related service providers, settling in the airport region is attractive.

Mathias Obieglo, IMG project management coordinator: “Newly settled companies in the pharmaceutical and logistics industry will find the best location conditions for investment and growth here and can optimally bring time-critical freight from the heart of Germany to its destination. Whether they are international corporations, innovative medium-sized companies or young start-ups – the companies particularly appreciate the potential of interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral cooperation.”

