The MT-RNR1 test was assessed under NICE’s diagnostics assessment programme

Genedrive – the near patient molecular diagnostics company – has revealed that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has started an evaluation of the MT-RNR1 test via its Diagnostics Assessment Programme (DAP).

Genedrive’s assay is the world’s first rapid point-of-care test to screen infants in an urgent care setting for a genetic variant that will cause life-long hearing loss when carriers are given certain antibiotics. Those that carry the variant can then be given alternative treatments following detection of the variant by the Genedrive MT-RNR1 test.

DAP evaluations are designed to provide robust recommendations on the use of new products, presented in the form of NICE guidance. They also leverage the aim of promoting rapid and consistent adoption of clinically innovative and cost-effective diagnostic technologies across the NHS.

An independent advisory committee considers the evidence provided, makes draft recommendations for public consultation and ultimately makes final recommendations for publication. The guidance produced is subsequently used by NHS commissioners, practitioners, healthcare operational managers and procurement organisations.

David Budd, CEO at Genedrive, was delighted with NICE’s confidence in the test: “We are grateful to NICE for their engagement and interest in our innovative technology and pleased that the Genedrive MT-RNR1 test was selected for this programme following successful publication of the NICE Medtech innovation briefing in March.”

“The NICE guidance is an important element required to drive uptake and adoption of the test in the NHS by demonstrating the cost-saving efficiencies. The application of Genedrive’s technology shows how a rapid, affordable, point-of-care test could impact patients’ treatment and quality of life,” he added.