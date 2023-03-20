Company will also operate work on particular initiatives across an additional five neonatal sites

Genedrive – a molecular diagnostics company – has announced that its Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID kit is due to be rolled out at two further hospital sites across the North West NHS.

The project is due to begin in April and follows the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s (NICE’s) final recommendation for use of the test throughout the NHS.

Meanwhile, The Manchester Academic Health Science Centre (MAHSC) Women and Children Domain, which is part of Health Innovation Manchester (HInM) are overseeing the further roll out across Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

Genedrive will also operate alongside HInM on particular initiatives across an additional five neonatal sites in the Greater Manchester area. Furthermore, once fully subscribed at this regional level, the test would be available when needed to circa 30,000 newborns over the next NHS fiscal year.

MAHSC is one of eight national centres chosen by NICE and NHS England for demonstrating excellence driving innovation into the health service and patient care.

David Budd, chief executive officer at Genedrive plc, explained: “While we work with clinicians and implementers nationally on a trust by trust basis, near-term roll outs such as this one in Greater Manchester will benefit from additional coordination and support.”

He added: “We are grateful for the engagement from HInM and MFT, which will be an example for future regional roll outs elsewhere in the country. It’s an important milestone for the company as we work to ensuring every newborn has access to the Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID test when needed.”

Dr Ajit Mahaveer, clinical head of division, newborn services at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, concluded: “The Genedrive MT-RNR1 test was piloted here at MFT. This initiative will allow us to expand testing to the neonatal units at North Manchester General Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital. We are also intending to work with NICE on ongoing data collection to support the long term recommendations for the product.”

The Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit remains the first commercial point-of-care genetic test for emergency care, helping specific infants to avoid irreversible lifelong hearing loss.