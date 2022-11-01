ProteoNic’s protein expression technology improves recombinant protein production

Vector technology company ProteoNic has revealed the extension of its licence agreement with GigaGen – the biotechnology company which progresses transformative antibody drugs for immune deficiencies, infectious diseases and checkpoint resistant cancers. GigaGen is also a subsidiary of Grifols.

As part of the deal, GigaGen receives non-exclusive, global commercial rights for application of ProteoNic’s technology platform. This extends to the manufacturing and development of its mono- and polyclonal antibody drug candidates.

ProteoNic’s protein expression technology – 2G UNic – improves recombinant protein production levels across a range of mammalian host cells, protein targets and selection systems.

The process is achieved through the combined effect of novel genetic elements, which when combined exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels.

Meanwhile, the technology increases production levels of complex proteins – which are difficult to produce – including bi-specifics and fusion molecules. In addition, 2G UNic can be used to boost performance of other expression-enhancing technologies.

Frank Pieper, chief executive officer of ProteoNic, reflected: “We are pleased that we can contribute to the successful development and production of GigaGen’s recombinant antibody drugs by providing broad access to our technology.”

Carter Keller, senior vice president at Grifols and head of GigaGen, explained: “Utilising ProteoNic’s technology has had substantial impact on the production levels of our poly- and monoclonal antibody drugs. This extended licence agreement enables us to develop our product candidates with higher yields and improves overall cost and efficiency of manufacturing.”

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.