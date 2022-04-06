New Dublin development office will be responsible for paediatric clinical trials for seven products across 18 countries

Gilead Sciences has announced the formal opening of its Dublin city centre office, which is focused on developing new paediatric formulations for its portfolio of medicines.

Teams in development, clinical operations, legal/IP, medical affairs and regulatory teams will work together to create the company’s only Global Paediatric Centre of Excellence, based in the North Dock area of the city centre.

The Dublin development office is responsible for the coordination of paediatric clinical trials for seven products across 18 countries. Current trials are investigating paediatric treatments for HIV, hepatitis B and COVID-19.

Reflecting on the significant new development, Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, said: “Gilead's therapies address some of the world's most challenging viral diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and COVID-19. Our Dublin teams play a critical role in adapting these therapies to treat children. In addition, as Gilead expands its work in oncology, our Irish teams could help to address the urgent challenge of childhood cancers.

“Ireland has long been a global hub for life sciences and Gilead is proud to have been part of that since 1999. The new Dublin facility is a further investment in our long-term presence.”

Tánaiste and minister for enterprise, trade and innovation, Leo Varadkar, said: “I’m really pleased Gilead Sciences has chosen Dublin as the location for its new Global Paediatric Drug Development Centre of Excellence, creating 33 new jobs. This announcement reinforces the importance of Ireland globally in the manufacturing of medicines and in particular, the development of paediatric medicines.”

Our highly skilled workforce continues to attract world renowned companies such as Gilead Sciences to grow their businesses here. After more than 20 years in our country, this new facility is another exciting expansion for Gilead, and I wish the team the very best with this new initiative,” he added.