Gilead will present real-world data on its efforts to advance WHO’s aim of eliminating viral hepatitis

Gilead Sciences has announced that it will present its emerging therapy data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 later in the month.

Pivotal results from more than 70 presentations will include critical week 96 data from the company’s phase 3 study of Hepcludex. Also known as bulevirtide, the drug has been studied for levels of efficacy and safety while treating the hepatitis delta virus (HDV).

Furthermore, Gilead will present real-world data on its efforts to uphold and advance the World Health Organization’s (WHO) aim of completely eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

The company will also deliver long-term results from continuing studies of Vemlidy. Also known as tenofovir alafenamide, the therapy treats patients with chronic hepatitis B (HBV). Vital data from ongoing research into liver fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis will also be presented at the congress.

Data includes results on optimising screening and linkage to care – a combination which is considered critical in order to achieve hepatitis elimination. Meanwhile, findings from a UK pilot project – conducted in partnership with Practice Plus Group – will also be presented. The wider aim of the initiative is to improve screening and care for blood borne viruses within immigration removal centres.

Frank Duff, senior vice president, virology therapeutic area head at Gilead Sciences, reflected: “We are pleased to share our latest viral hepatitis and liver fibrosis data at EASL 2023 as we strive to support the needs of patients and help achieve the WHO goal of viral hepatitis elimination by 2030.”

He added: “Despite the significant progress that has been made, considerable challenges still remain for those living with liver disease. We are proud to be able to share our ongoing research and efforts to help address these needs.”