By combining both netarsudil and latanoprost treatment, Roclanda reduces intraocular pressure

Santen – a company focused on eye conditions – has announced the release of Roclanda across the UK.

The therapy is a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of both netarsudil and latanoprost, and is a novel Rho-kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, which reduces intraocular pressure (IOP). The treatments also target trabecular meshwork (TM) dysfunction.

Roclanda is indicated for the reduction of elevated IOP among adults with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma whose monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil yielded insufficient IOP reduction.

By combining netarsudil with latanoprost, Roclanda delivers complementary mechanisms of action to reduce IOP, increasing aqueous humour (AH) outflow through the critical trabecular and uveoscleral pathways.

Controlling IOP remains central to glaucoma management, however, in spite of the proven efficacy of already-available topical therapies, many individuals continue to experience vision loss.

Meanwhile, as the principal pathway responsible for AH drainage from the eye, the TM plays a pivotal function in sustaining IOP within a normal range. Furthermore, dysfunction of the TM is acknowledged as a primary cause of increased outflow resistance and subsequent elevation of IOP.

Craig Wallace, general manager UK and Ireland for Santen, reflected: “Santen is dedicated to finding innovative treatments that will effectively treat glaucoma and improve the lives of thousands of patients at risk of sight loss.”

He added: “Being able to bring Roclanda to patients in the UK and across Europe, as an additional treatment option that combines netarsudil, a novel ROCK inhibitor, with an established PGA, is a testament to our commitment to improving eye health.”

Dr Nishani Amerasinghe, ophthalmology surgeon consultant at University Hospital Southampton, concluded: “The launch of Roclanda is a significant moment in the management of glaucoma. Evidence shows there is a clear benefit to addressing both aqueous humour outflow mechanisms to effectively control intraocular pressure.

“The introduction of Roclanda in the UK represents a paradigm shift in the medical management of glaucoma, bringing therapy closer to a source of the disease.”