Collaboration between Babylon Health and tech giant seeks to speed up historically slow patient access to data

Google Cloud and Babylon Health have established a partnership to build a scalable, compliant healthcare platform in under a year – with a view to transforming wider patient care.

Babylon’s platform has demonstrated the ability to increase event data ingestion from 1TB per week to 190 TB daily. It also reduces the time users typically have to wait in order to gain access to data, from six months to a week, while also integrating over 100 data sources, resulting in access to 80 billion data points.

Above all, the platform is aiming to save hundreds of hours of work, through automated transcription of 100,000 video consultations.

The company’s platform was founded in 2013 and combines the abilities of clinical professionals with the latest AI and machine learning (ML) technology, providing access to healthcare and health information to people whenever and wherever they need it via their digital devices.

“Babylon is in the business of healthcare, not sick care. Our job is to help people stay well and we’re on a mission to provide affordable, accessible healthcare to everyone in the world,” commented Richard Noble, engineering director of data at Babylon.

“We work with a lot of private patient data and we must ensure that it stays private,” explained Natalie Godec, Cloud engineer at Babylon. “At the same time, we must enable our teams to innovate with that data while meeting different national regulatory standards.”

In migrating their systems to Google Cloud, Babylon was better able to analyse its data using AI, allowing it to unlock new tools and features, helping clinicians and members in the process.

“The move to Google Cloud provided us with a data sovereignty layer, a security layer and, crucially, it’s helped us gain a better understanding than we had before of what our data actually means, moving ever closer to one canonical view of what we're seeing,” added Noble.