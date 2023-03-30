Therapy candidates chosen for lead projects targeting mast cell driven diseases

Granular Therapeutics – a company focusing on therapies for mast cell driven conditions – has announced clinical candidates for its lead programme, which has already demonstrated promising results in preclinical studies.

The company has now begun IND-enabling studies and proof-of-concept (POC) as it prepares for further clinical development. The concepts begun in 2019 with backing from Medicxi, and Granular has gained a considerable understanding of mast cell biology and their role in chronic inflammatory diseases.

Subsequently, Granular has developed a pipeline of next-generation approaches that specifically target mast cells. This system drives mast cell inhibition, enables safe chronic dosing for mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria or systemic mastocytosis and avoids systemic toxicity.

Jonny Finlay, co-founder and member of the board of directors of Granular Therapeutics, was upbeat about the difference the programme could make: “Finalising the selection of our first clinical candidate is a critical milestone for our company. It is the ideal time to add new competences to the company in order to optimise the positioning of Granular’s innovative portfolio of exciting assets across high priority therapeutic areas in the field of chronic inflammatory diseases.”

Brian Kim, scientific advisory board member of Granular Therapeutics, added: “Recent data in the field of mast cell driven diseases like Urticaria have shown that tremendous efficacy can be attained, but safety concerns still remain, especially in chronic disease settings. Granular offers a next generation modality that offers the promise of increased selectivity and safety.”

Francesco De Rubertis, chairman of Granular Therapeutics, concluded: “We are pleased to welcome Thibaud to Granular’s leadership team at this pivotal time of company growth. As we approach important inflection points, Thibaud’s expertise and knowledge will be invaluable in making defining decisions for the future of our innovative programmes.”

Meanwhile, Granular has appointed Dr Thibaud Portal as chief executive officer.