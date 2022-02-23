Researchers discovered that the chances of recipients experiencing an immediate allergic response to the second dose are minimal

In the 15 minutes after receiving your first COVID-19 vaccine shot, you are usually instructed by a healthcare professional to wait for 15 minutes prior to departing. Meanwhile, vaccine recipients are seated while under medical observation until the waiting period has passed.

During this period, health experts have been monitoring the development of any potential adverse allergic reactions to the vaccine. Dr Caroline Goldzweig of Cedars Sinai, shared: "The most serious side effect is an allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, which has occurred in a small number of people. While anaphylaxis is rare, people are asked to stay at the vaccine site 15 minutes after getting their shot so the staff can make sure they're okay.

She added: "Those who have a history of allergic reactions to medications or other vaccines, have been asked to stay 30 minutes."

A recent study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined data from adults who had an immediate allergic response to the first dose of the vaccine. Researchers discovered that the chances of recipients experiencing an immediate allergic response to the second dose are minimal.

Researchers combined their results with other studies, and they found that out of the nearly 1,300 patients reviewed, 14% had a mild allergic reation to the second shot, and 99% tolerated the second shot well, according to HealthDay. Only four patients were found to have the same severe allergic response to the second dose.

These findings further add to the growing body of evidence supporting the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Lead Researcher and Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Dr Matthew Greenhawt, enlightened HealthDay: "Persons who have had an immediate allergic reaction to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can be safely revaccinated and receive a second dose under allergist supervision, allowing persons to be able to receive a full vaccination series."