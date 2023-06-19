Partnership will help NHS to prepare for fundamental change, including reducing carbon emissions

As part of a pivotal climate change partnership, Greener NHS will provide guidance and support on reducing environmental impacts among NHS Innovation Accelerator (NIA) fellows.

Greener NHS believes that the partnership will by help fellows to appreciate the NHS’ wider net zero objectives – especially the requirements of the ‘NHS supplier roadmap’.

In 2020, the NHS became the first health service in the world to make reaching carbon net zero a fundamental commitment – responding to the increasing threat to health posed by climate change.

In its Delivering a Net Zero NHS publication, the NHS pledged to be net zero by 2040 for directly controlled emissions and, critically, net zero by 2045 for emissions that the NHS has some influence upon.

There continues to be support for a greener NHS across the system, with 90% of staff backing the net zero ambition, while 80% have undertaken action in their professional lives – including saving energy, taking greener routes to work, recycling waste or more environmentally responsible prescribing.

Pete Waddingham, AHSN NetZero Lead, reflected: “Net Zero is a key driver for the AHSN Network to support innovators in their journey and help the NHS in their plan to become a net zero organization by 2040.

He added: “As the Net Zero lead for the Network, I am very much looking forward to the outcome of this collaboration and beginning to see innovators entering the NHS which can positively contribute to the Net Zero agenda.”

Konrad Dobschuetz, National Director at NIA, explained: “Addressing the climate crisis is one of the key challenges of our time and healthcare has a significant role to play in helping to reduce carbon emissions. Our collaboration with Greener NHS will help us to provide our current and future Fellows with the knowledge and support to contribute to the drive to reach net zero complementing their overall maturity journey.”

Nick Watts, Chief Sustainability Officer, NHS England, concluded: “Innovation is the vital energy that drives better health for our patients and communities while tackling climate change and saving the NHS money.

“The NIA programme does exactly this – supporting innovators on their sustainability journey and preparing the broader industry for our net zero future."