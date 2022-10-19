Therapy treats refractory chronic immune thrombocytopenia and is available across UK

Grifols has announced that its treatment for adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), Tavlesse – also known as fostamatinib – is now recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

With NICE’s recommendation, specifically for those patients who have previously had a thrombopoietin receptor agonist TPO-RA, or for whom a TPO-RA is unsuitable, Tavlesse can now be accessed and reimbursed by the NHS across the UK. Last year, the Scottish Medicines Consortium also advised acceptance of the treatment.

Fostamatinib is the first and only spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor indicated for adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to previous treatments. It is also the only targeted agent that works by protecting platelets from destruction.

Grifols has worked in close collaboration with UK healthcare professionals and UK patient associations to ensure recognition of unmet patient needs.

“We are delighted that fostamatinib is now available for our patients. It works in a very different way than other treatments for ITP and we are looking forward to using it,” reflected Dr Nichola Cooper, a consultant at Imperial College Healthcare Trust.

Mervyn Morgan, chief executive officer of the UK and Ireland Support Association, added: “This is wonderful news and will be welcomed by ITP patients across the country. Fostamatinib will be another tool for haematologists to use in supporting patients with chronic ITP.”

Tavlesse is also currently available in Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Spain. Meanwhile, Grifols continues a phased rollout across the rest of Europe.