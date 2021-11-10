Research conducted by Heriot-Watt University and the University of Texas Medical branch is set to be commercialised, following a funding award from Scottish Enterprise’s High Growth Spinout Programme.

The funding is the first step towards establishing a specialist Scottish biotechnology company to develop treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases and fibrosis.

Inflammation is the body’s attempt to fight things that harm it – such as damaging stimuli, including infections, injuries, and toxins. Chronic inflammation then happens when the body’s response continues responding even when there is no outside danger. This leaves the body in a constant state of alert, and if untreated, chronic inflammatory disease can lead to serious consequences. Approximately three in every five people die as a result of one of these diseases.

The new research by Heriot-Watt University has identified a way of targeting an enzyme called EPAC1, which is involved in the inflammation process, and is responsible for many common chronic diseases. The team has developed multiple potential new treatment options that show effectiveness in tackling the root cause of inflammation, and once they reach the market, these medications are predicted to be advantageous over existing treatments in terms of efficacy and safety.

Dr Stephen Yarwood from the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering at Heriot-Watt University said: “By activating our newly identified enzyme, we can essentially ‘switch off’ inflammation. By doing so, we believe we can stop the harm chronic inflammation can do and hope to improve outcomes for patients when these treatments come to market.

Victoria Carmichael, Director of Strategic Investments at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Our High Growth Spinout Programme was established specifically to help commercialise ground-breaking research conducted by Scotland’s universities. The development of EPAC1 has the potential to alleviate the suffering caused to millions of people around the world and highlights the important innovation-led approach the country’s academic institutions continue to apply to the management of chronic diseases.”