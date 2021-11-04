Guardant Health and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have announced a partnership to establish an in-house liquid biopsy testing service, using Guardant Health’s proprietary digital sequencing platform.

Increased accessibility to Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy testing will enable clinicians to personalise treatments more accurately for patients with late-stage cancer. The service is expected to become operational at the end of 2022 and will be available for clinical research and clinical care.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which will enable clinicians to quickly and accurately detect relevant tumor alterations with a blood test to guide personalised treatment plans and provide researchers with diagnostic tools to support clinical research and innovation,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health Co-CEO.

Professor Michael Hubank, Director of Clinical Genomics at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust stated: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Guardant Health, establishing a state-of-the-art liquid biopsy testing facility. In a clinical diagnostic setting, it will provide many of our patients with more rapid access to bespoke diagnostic testing, leading to earlier, faster, and more accurate diagnosis, along with targeted treatment selection and monitoring.”

There were an estimated 375,000 new cancer cases in the UK from 2016-2018, with approximately 166,000 cancer deaths.

Professor Hubank added: “The opening of this service will allow us to significantly increase our capacity for research using liquid biopsies. Bringing expanded capacity for genomic testing, the facility will help us identify more people with cancer for clinical trials based on targeted treatments, improving outcomes for patients across the UK and beyond.”

Guardant Health Inc is a leading precision oncology company, focused on helping conquer caner globally through the use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. The Royal Marsden opened in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research, and education.