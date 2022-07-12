The lab will allow the Healx team to accelerate the discovery of potential new therapies for more rare conditions

Healx – the AI-powered technology company developing the next generation of drug discovery for rare diseases – is taking more than 3,500 square foot of space within Chesterford Park’s multi-occupancy lab building.

The Science Village is already home to both established and start-up companies, including leading bioscience ventures, as Healx establishes itself in the innovation-led, energy-efficient building.

Keen on finding novel treatments for patients with rare diseases, Healx is focused on the application of AI to improve access to treatment. With this considered, the new lab will allow the Healx team to accelerate the discovery and validation of potential new therapies for more rare conditions.

Dr Neil Thompson, chief scientific officer at Healx, said: “Historically, we have worked through partnerships to access the experimental systems we require for our preclinical and clinical programmes, but, as our team and operations have scaled, we started looking to secure our own labs in order to support our growing portfolio of disease projects and to expand the proprietary data types we use in our AI platform.

“The Chesterford Research Park facility is ideal for us and will play a pivotal role in our vision for the next generation of drug discovery for rare diseases. The location, close to our Cambridge headquarters, will enable us to expand our team with experienced local talent.”

Julian Cobourne, head of regional offices, Aviva Investors, joint owners of Chesterford Research Park with Uttlesford District Council, commented: “We are thrilled to provide space for a new breed of healthcare technology companies, like Healx, to grow among our existing community of cutting-edge, global life science companies. With its new lab space in the park’s innovative community, Healx will be able to continue its crucial research, rapid expansion and recruitment.”

Chesterford Research Park provides an environment for innovative research and development for pharmaceutical companies. It is currently home to life science and technology innovators including Arecor, AstraZeneca, Cambridge Epigenetix, Charles River Laboratories, Domainex, Illumina and Lonza.