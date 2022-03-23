Digital-first patient care is a priority as Huma and AstraZeneca join forces to improve patients' lives

Huma and AstraZeneca have collaborated to boost innovation for digital health, advancing digital-first care delivery and research to enable people to live longer, fuller lives.

The agreement follows prior use cases between Huma and AstraZeneca, reflecting a shared ambition to improve clinical outcomes through digital health solutions, while also bridging the gap between patients and clinicians.

Under the terms of this partnership, Huma and AstraZeneca will launch ‘Software as Medical Decide’ (SaMD) companion apps targeted at several therapeutic areas. The companies will also partner to help accelerate the adoption of decentralised clinical trials.

The alliance will build on Huma’s proven technologies, which already drive digital-first care, serving over 1.8 million active patient users across over 3,000 hospitals and clinics.

"Our track record of scaling innovation has set the stage for this important partnership with one of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies,” said Dan Vahdat, CEO of Huma. “I am excited to have AstraZeneca's support to build upon our 10-year experience of delivering digital-first solutions across healthcare and clinical trials".

Karan Arora, Chief Commercial Digital Officer at AstraZeneca, said: "This collaboration marks an important moment as it is a first for AstraZeneca in the digital health space as well as in the industry for chronic diseases and SaMDs in support of different treatments."